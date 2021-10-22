Monacan Chiefs top Huguenot Falcons, 44-18

The Monacan High School football team huddle during their matchup against Huguenot High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 3-4 Monacan Chiefs topped the 1-4 Huguenot Falcons in their Region 4B matchup on Friday night.

Up 30-12 at the half, the Chiefs were first to score in the third quarter. AJ Lynch handed the ball off to Lee Wells, who ran it into the endzone. The extra point was good, putting Monacan up 37-12.

Monacan scored again with 7:38 on the clock in the third quarter, but there was a flag on the play against the Chiefs, and the touchdown would be called back.

Working toward another scoring chance, Monacan’s Ghalil Wells took the ball back into his team’s possession with an interception. Keshawn Jefferson showed his drive to advance, hurdling several Huguenot players to pick up a few yards for the Chiefs.

Continuing with the fancy footwork in the third quarter, Lynch tossed the ball back to Lee Wells to bolster Monacan’s lead.

The Chiefs would hold on to win against the Falcons, 44-18.

Next week, Monacan faces the Clover Hill Cavaliers, while Huguenot has its Senior Night game against the Manchester Lancers.