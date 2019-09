There was no looking back for Monacan as they shutout Hanover in their opening game of the season.

On the opening drive, JJ Allen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to KyJuan Pettus to put Monacan up 7-0.

In the second quarter, Josiah Nelson scored 6 on a 10-yard touchdown to put Chiefs up 20-0 en route to a final score of 28-0.