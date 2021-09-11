Monacan hands L.C. Bird its third straight loss on Friday night

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Monacan took the field on Friday night against L.C. Bird with the Chiefs looking to bounce back following a tough season-opening loss to Hanover.

After both teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, Monacan managed to eventually pull away from Bird in the second half, picking up the 23-13 win.

Monacan (1-1) broke through on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a Camden Richardson field goal. Earlier on that drive, Brad Jenkins made a terrific catch that picked up a large chunk of yardage.

The Chiefs would add to their lead just before halftime, quarterback A.J. Lynch found Gahlil Wells on a screen pass. Wells shook off a couple would-be Bird (0-3) tacklers and went 45 yards for the score.

Monacan led 11-0 at halftime.

L.C. Bird returns to its home field next week taking on Midlothian, while the Chiefs are also back at home in Week 4 taking on George Wythe.