Monacan holds on to win against Powhatan

Monacan held on to win against Powhatan at Chesterfield Career and Technical Center on Friday. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Defense was the key Friday night in Monacan-Powhatan matchup at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center.

Monacan, the home team, started out the second half in the lead. Up 18-6, the Chiefs found the end zone once again with three minutes left in the third quarter, junior running back Keyshawn Jefferson driving his way through the Indians’ offensive line. Monacan went for the two-point conversion, but the attempt was unsuccessful, holding the score at 24-6.

There wouldn’t be another score until about four minutes into the fourth and final quarter. A high snap from Powhatan was recovered in the end zone for a Monacan safety, advancing the home team’s lead to 26-6.

Made it for the second half of the Powhatan-Monacan matchup. Monacan is up 18-6. pic.twitter.com/9tL5zJL4Vq — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) March 27, 2021

With 4:30 remaining in regulation, the Chiefs’ quarterback was sacked, forcing the fourth down. Neither team was able to capitalize until the final minute of the game.

With 0:42 on the clock, junior quarterback Hans Rehme ran the ball into the end zone, closing in on Monacan’s lead. However, even with the successful two-point conversion boosting the score to 26-14, it wouldn’t be enough to catch the Chiefs.

Taking possession in the final second of the game, Monacan held on to its 12-point lead and ran the clock. The final score was 26-14.