NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — After a long wait, New Kent finally got their 2019 season started and they opened in impressive fashion by defeating Colonial Heights 37-6.

The Trojans fumbled and turned the ball over on the opening kickoff but quickly gained momentum and led 23-0 at the half.

Up next: New Kent vs. Bruton, 9/13; Colonial Heights at Park View, 9/13