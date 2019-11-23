No. 1 Goochland cruises into 3B final

GOOCHLAND 56, SKYLINE 22: No. 1 Goochland (11-1) dominated early and often, building a 49-0 halftime lead over No. 5 Skyline (6-6).
The Bulldogs advance to host the Region 3B final against No. 2 James Monroe, which beat Brentsville, 34-7.
by: Natalie KalibatPosted: / Updated:
GOOCHLAND 56, SKYLINE 22: No. 1 Goochland (11-1) dominated early and often, building a 49-0 halftime lead over No. 5 Skyline (6-6).
The Bulldogs advance to host the Region 3B final against No. 2 James Monroe, which beat Brentsville, 34-7.