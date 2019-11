THOMAS JEFFERSON 44, GREENSVILLE COUNTY 18: No. 1 Thomas Jefferson (10-2) set a school record for wins, rallying from a 18-15 halftime deficit thanks to interception returns by Sincere Williams and Deshean Smith.

Greensville County ends the season with an 8-4 record.

Thomas Jefferson will play No. 2 King William, which beat No. 3 Poquoson, 46-20, for the Region 2A title.