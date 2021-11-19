No. 3 Hermitage Panthers knock off No. 2 Midlothian Trojans, advance to championship game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The No. 3 Hermitage High School Panthers overcame an early 14-0 deficit, scoring 24 unanswered points to beat the No. 2 Midlothian High School Trojans, 24-14, in the Region 5C semifinal football game.

Hermitage went ahead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Meads to Braeden Lee with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers then doubled their lead on a 61-yard Knox Berry interception return early in the second quarter.

But Hermitage tied the game on a pair of Jeremiah Coney touchdown runs from 4 and 13 yards out in the second quarter.

Hermitage took the lead for good on a 28-yard Jaylen Burton touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Braden Meginity’s 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter set the final score.

Hermitage will travel to Highland Springs for the regional championship game.

