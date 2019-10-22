Paige latest ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of Week

RICHMOND, Va. – Varina’s Isiah Paige did a little bit of everything on Friday, but more often that not, he ended up in the end zone.

Paige scored four touchdowns and also recovered a fumble on defense, earning ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Player of the Week honors for his performance in a 35-7 win over Henrico.

Paige finished with six carries for 179 yards on the ground, including a 69-yard touchdown, and caught four passes for 118 yards, including a 72-yard TD.

Paige and Varina are 7-1 and ranked fourth in Region 5B.