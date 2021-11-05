Patrick Henry concludes regular season with convincing win over Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – A home playoff game was still possible for Patrick Henry, but the Patriots needed a win over Mechanicsville to give themselves a chance.

Patrick Henry seized on that chance, posting a 38-14 victory over the Mustangs on Friday.

Mechancisville trailed 38-0 to start the fourth quarter. The Mustangs at that point were just trying to avoid being shut out.

They would eventually get on the scoreboard as Patrick Henry called off the dogs offensively.

Jordan Callahan had a long touchdown reception from quarterback Logan Harris for the first score, while Harris had a short touchdown run himself with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Patrick Henry will move on to playoff action next week.

