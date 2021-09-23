Patrick Henry football coach excited for rivalry game against Atlee Friday, Patriots poised to return to playoffs

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Patrick Henry Patriots are 2-1 to start the fall football season and are looking to get one over against their rivals, the Atlee Raiders, on Friday.

Ken Wakefield has been the head coach at Patrick Henry the last three years.

Patrick Henry is coming off of a spring campaign where the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season, but lost in playoffs to Monacan.

This season, so far a one-point overtime loss to Hermitage is the only blemish on the Patriots record.

“So far, this season has been good,” Wakefield said. “We got off to a good start against Mills Godwin in the beginning part of the year. I think we are still trying to find our own identity.”

Ken Wakefield, Patrick Henry High School Head Coach (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Wakefield said he teaches the boys on his team how to be good men off the field before they become good players under Friday night lights.

“We go by the philosophy of ‘E.T.P.’ If you see us, you will see a logo and it will say ‘Embrace The Process.’ That process is all-encompassing,” he said. “It is in the building. It is out in the community and it is out on the football field.”

He looks forward to the moments where his team can prove themselves against their rivals.

“Records go out the window and it is about who wants it more on that given night,” he said. “Every game inside the [Hanover] county is a rivalry game. We have been fortunate the last few years for the games to go our way but every game has been very competitive and every game has been a little bit different.”

And with a goal of playoff contention, Wakefield said the focus of the team is purely on a week-to-week basis.

“We don’t really talk about anything outside of this week,” he said. “Be one and all at the end of the week. We really focus on us and getting better each week. Sometimes, even in losses, my main question is, ‘did we get better as a program?’ That is the main goal. Each week, are we getting better? Are we improving on how we played the week before?”

The game is at Atlee High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.

