Patrick Henry Patriots maintain undefeated streak

The Patrick Henry Patriots held on to their undefeated streak, beating the Mechanicsville Mustangs in the final game of the regular season. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Patrick Henry is holding on to its undefeated streak heading into the postseason with a Friday night win over Mechanicsville on the road.

The Mustangs showed they were up for a fight, intercepting a pass from the Patriots with just over eight minutes on the clock. However, the home team was unable to score.

It wasn’t until the final two minutes of the first quarter that a team would get points on the board. Patriots’ junior quarterback Jordan Allen handed the ball off to senior running back James Epps who battled his way through the Mustangs’ defensive line and into the end zone. Sticking to their running game, the Patriots went for a two-point conversion, Allen taking the ball into the end zone himself. Patrick Henry was leading by eight points heading into the second quarter.

It’s like déjà vu all over again! Time for another #FootballFriday with #8SportsBlitz. First up: Patrick Henry at Mechanicsville. pic.twitter.com/qAGHAyvtDz — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) April 2, 2021

With less than two minutes remaining before halftime, the Patriots scored again. Diving into the huddle and over the goal line, Patrick Henry ran the ball for its second touchdown of the game. With another two-point conversion, the away team led the home team 16-0.

In the final seconds of the first half, the Mustangs took possession and called a timeout. The planning paid off.

In as the Mechanicsville quarterback, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Callahan looked long for junior wide receiver Dallas Hairfield. Steps ahead of the Patriots’ defense, Hairfield caught the ball and ran it the rest of the way for a Mustangs touchdown. With just 46 second left before halftime, a successful field goal attempt put the team on the board with a total of seven points.

The planning paid off. Mechanicsville finds the end zone with just 46 seconds left before halftime. A successful FG attempt puts the team on the board with a total of seven points. — Olivia Jaquith (@oliviajaquith) April 2, 2021

The Patriots would find the end zone again before the end of the half. Junior tight end and linebacker Christian Berry caught the touchdown pass from Allen. But there was a flag on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite the lost yardage, the Patriots went for the two-point conversion, advancing their lead to 24-7 heading into halftime.

Although Mechanicsville would earn another touchdown by the end of the night, Patrick Henry’s lead only grew. The Patriots defeated the Mustangs 37-13 in the final game of the regular season.