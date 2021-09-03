Petersburg scores two first half touchdowns, doesn’t let up in blowout win over Armstrong

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After last week’s game against Booker T. Washington was postponed, and ultimately rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, Petersburg finally opened their 2021 season at home against visiting Armstrong.

The Wildcats played Thomas Jefferson close last week, but the Crimson Wave proved to be too much for Armstrong to handle. Petersburg cruised to a 41-6 victory on Friday.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Crimson Wave (1-0) got on the board in the second quarter. On second down, quarterback Kelvontay Carson connected with Zahmarie White-Muhammad on a crossing route. White-Muhammad turned on the jets, going 80 yards for the touchdown.

Later, just before halftime, Rayjuan Traynham’s big-yardage run eventually set up a Carson touchdown on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line.

Petersburg led 13-0 at halftime.

After their game on Tuesday, Petersburg won’t play again until Sept. 17 when they travel to John Marshall. Armstrong (0-2) will play the Justices on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.