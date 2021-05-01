PHOTOS: Early shots from the Class 5 football championship between Highland Springs and Stone Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VHSL Class 5 football state championship game between Highland Springs and Stone Bridge is set to kick off at 2 p.m. at Varina High School.

8Sports is on location at the game, bringing you coverage of the area’s only state title game.

Tickets to the game went on sale at noon on April 30 and sold out within 45 minutes. One thousand spectators will be allowed at the game after Gov. Ralph Northam eased restrictions on outdoor events earlier in the week.

