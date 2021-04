RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As severe weather rolls into the area, delays are being made in the first week of the regional playoffs for high school football.

As of right now, there are multiple high school football playoff games that have been delayed due to thunder and lighting. 8Sports Blitz crews are out and about in Richmond at several games, bringing the latest conditions from the gridiron.

Here’s a look at some views from Friday night:

The sky covered with dark clouds ahead of Friday night’s games. (Photo by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

Patrick Henry at Monacan is on a lightning delay. (Photo by 8News’ Olivia Jaquith)

Severe weather is causing some delays to Friday night football. (Photo by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

Lightning was spotted at the Patrick Henry at Monacan prompting an automatic delay. (Photo by 8News’ Olivia Jaquith)

