PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, playoffs, first round

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the high school football playoffs beginning today, it’s now win or go home for all teams still alive across Central Virginia. There’s blue chips, such as Highland Springs and Manchester, who are looking to add another trophy to the cabinet and new bloods, such as J.R. Tucker and Midlothian, who are hungry to set history.
Some matchups this week include (4B) No. 6 Powhatan (7-3) at No. 3 Varina (8-1), (5C) No. 5 L.C. Bird (5-3) at No. 4 Douglas Freeman (8-2) and (6A) No. 5 James River (6-4) at No. 4 Thomas Dale (7-2). The playoff schedule for other teams in the Richmond area is available here.
8News reporters were at six games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.