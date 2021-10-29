PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 10

Powhatan High School in stretching lines before its game against Midlothian High School on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Halloween weekend and the end of the Central Virginia high school football season is terrifyingly close with only two games remaining. The rain has forced several teams to play its games yesterday, but the majority of the this week’s matchups kick off tonight.

This week’s matchups include Powhatan (5-3) at Midlothian (7-0), Varina (7-0) at Patrick Henry (6-2) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Highland Springs (6-2) at Atlee (5-3).

8News reporters were at eight games tonight, as well as two games last night, sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.

Prince George High School football prepares to kick off in its game against Petersburg High School on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo: Natalie Kalibat)

A Matoaca High School football player prepares to celebrate with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Hopewell High School on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Natalie Kalibat)

Armstrong High School running an offensive play before its game against Mechanicsville High School on Friday, Oct. 29,2021. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

The Atlee High School captains prepare to lead their team to the field to take on Highland Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The George Wythe High School offense prepares to run a play against the Cosby High School defense on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Natalie Kalibat)

The Cosby High School crowd looks on as the team plays its final home game of the season against George Wythe High School. (Photo: Natalie Kalibat)

Varina High School in stretching lines before its game against Patrick Henry on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)

The Highland Springs High School marching band performing before its football team takes on Atlee High School on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)