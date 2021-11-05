PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 11

Deep Run High School senior football players were recognized before the team’s matchup against Hermitage High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is the final week of the regular season for high school football across Central Virginia and teams are putting it all out on the field for one last game. Some teams will walk away with a playoff game ahead, while others will clean out its lockers the following week.

This week’s matchups include Glen Allen (4-4) at Douglas Freeman (6-2), Monacan (5-4) at Manchester (5-2) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Dinwiddie (7-0) at Thomas Dale (6-1).

8News reporters were at nine games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.

The Dinwiddie High School offense about to run a play against the Thomas Dale High School defense on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Arriyonna Allen)

A Matoaca High School defender tackling a Meadowbrook High School ball carrier on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Arriyonna Allen)

The Matoaca High School football team huddled up during its game against Meadowbrook High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Arriyona Allen)

The Thomas Dale High School cheerleaders doing a cheer before its football team’s matchup against Dinwiddie High School on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Arriyonna Allen)

The Matoaca High School marching band seniors were recognized during the football team’s game against Meadowbrook High School on Nov. 5, 2021. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)