PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The cooler temperatures this week ushered in a perfect night for high school football. Players, fans, parents and friends from dozens of schools filled the stands for the fifth week of the 2021 regular season. But some teams didn’t make it to the field. Three matchups were canceled in the region due to COVID-19 protocols.
8News reporters were at seven games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games across Central Virginia.