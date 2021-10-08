PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 7

Fans settle into their seats on a gloomy Friday night in Chester, Virginia, as they prepare to watch Thomas Dale High School take on Henrico High School on Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Jordan Bondurant)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With week seven of the 2021 regular season underway, high school football is heating up across Central Virginia as the postseason inches one week closer. Some of this week’s matchups included Glen Allen (1-3) at. J.R. Tucker (3-1), Henrico (1-3) at. Thomas Dale (3-1) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Highland Springs (3-2) at. Patrick Henry (4-1).

8News reporters were at eight games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.

Henrico High School warming up for their matchup against Thomas Dale High School on Friday Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Jordan Bondurant)

The Clover Hill High School football captains lead their team onto the the field as they get ready to take on George Wythe on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Natalie Kalibat)

Glen Allen High School takes the field for their matchup against J.R. Tucker High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)

Douglas Freeman High School’s offense driving down the field in their game against Deep Run High School on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Will McCue)