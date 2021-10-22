PHOTOS: High school football in the Richmond region, week 9

With week nine underway, the high school football playoffs are now only three weeks away in Central Virginia! Which teams will emerge and secure a playoff spot and which will fall flat and fail to make it in?
This week features some great matchups such as Matoaca (6-1) at Colonial Heights (2-5), Atlee (4-3) at Armstrong (1-4) and the 8Sports Blitz Game of the Week Mills Godwin (3-4) at Hermitage (4-2).
8News reporters were at ten games tonight sharing updates and highlights from the fields. Below are images from this week’s games.