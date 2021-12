VARINA, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since 1999, the Varina Blue Devils are heading to the state championship game.

Varina will play Broad Run on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Below are photos from the game on Saturday afternoon at James E. Dawkins Stadium at Varina High School.

Photos by Heidi Craft – Center for Communications & Media Relations, director