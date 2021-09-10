PHOTOS: Week 3 of high school football in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Two fighter pilots willing to sacrifice their own lives to save countless others scrambled to stop Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, before hijackers could crash it into the U.S. Capitol.

Heather Penney was one of the two Air Force fighter pilots who were tasked with taking down the airliner, an act that would save untold lives but result in their own deaths, as well as those of the 40 passengers aboard.