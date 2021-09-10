PHOTOS: Week 3 of high school football in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico 8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates by: Nicole McMullin Posted: Sep 10, 2021 / 07:18 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 10, 2021 / 08:43 PM EDT Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat) Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now 8News Breaking News Alerts Sign Up Clover Hill and Midlothian getting ready for the snap. (Photo Natalie Kalibat) Monacan Chiefs warming up before their first home game of the season. (Photo Jordan Bondurant) Monacan Chiefs (Photo Jordan Bondurant) Manchester High School on the sidelines (Photo Olivia Jaquith) Meadowbrook High School meets J.R. Tucker in tonight’s match-up. (Photo Tyler Thrasher) Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat) The J.R. Tucker Tigers are playing Meadowbrook tonight. (Photo Tyler Thrasher) Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up