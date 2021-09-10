PHOTOS: Week 3 of high school football in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico

8Sports Blitz High School Sports Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Midlothian High School

Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat)

Clover Hill and Midlothian
Clover Hill and Midlothian getting ready for the snap. (Photo Natalie Kalibat)
Monacan Chiefs warming up
Monacan Chiefs warming up before their first home game of the season. (Photo Jordan Bondurant)
Monacan Chiefs
Monacan Chiefs (Photo Jordan Bondurant)
Manchester High School on the sidelines
Manchester High School on the sidelines (Photo Olivia Jaquith)
Meadowbrook High School
Meadowbrook High School meets J.R. Tucker in tonight’s match-up. (Photo Tyler Thrasher)
Midlothian High School
Midlothian High School players on the sidelines with cheerleaders and fans in the stands. (Photo Natalie Kalibat)
J.R. Tucker Tigers
The J.R. Tucker Tigers are playing Meadowbrook tonight. (Photo Tyler Thrasher)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories