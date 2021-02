CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pouring rain and muddy conditions led to a game of running the ball for the Powhatan Indians who visited L.C. Bird Skyhawks on Friday night.

Those in the crowd saw plenty of quick defensive tackles, recovered fumbles and incomplete passes from the wet conditions at the Skyhawks stadium.

The Powhatan Indians would go on to finish with a 17-0 shutout victory over L.C. Bird.