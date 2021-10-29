Powhatan Indians put on massive offensive display to end the Midlothian Trojans unbeaten run, 42-7

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Week 10 of the VHSL fall football season featured a matchup of one of the few unbeaten sides left in the competition; The Midlothian Trojans (6-0) hosted the Powhatan Indians (5-3).

The Trojans didn’t get to play last week against George Wythe since the game was ruled a no-contest due to COVID protocols.

Powhatan was looking to bounce back after coming off a one-point loss against the L.C. Bird Skyhawks last week and were hungry to end the Trojan’s unbeaten run.

The Trojan fans were still celebrating that incredible second half comeback against Manchester two weeks ago.

Powhatan got started early in this game, scoring first with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

A 40-yard missile by quarterback Dylan Trevillian found the gloves of Fisher Hamersley and made the score 7-0 for the Indians who seemed to be in the best form of their season during this game.

They didn’t allow the Trojans to gain much ground during the opening moments of the second quarter.

The Indians struck again with 6:50 left in the half to make it 14-0.

Ashby Berry got a touchdown for the Trojans late in the second quarter to bring the score to 14-7 but the Indians quickly put an end to that before the half, grabbing another touchdown.

The game ended 42-7 and was an emphatic win by the Indians, ending the Trojan’s unbeaten run.

Despite the Trojan’s undefeated record being snapped, head coach Matt Hutchings said he was proud of his boys no matter the result.

“We have an amazing group of young men,” Hutchings said. “They all pull for each other, they all care about each other. Very rarely, in a coaching career, you get a group that is that tight-knit and you say the word ‘family’ and really mean it.”

Midlothian will end the regular season against James River on Nov. 5.

Powhatan takes their record to 6-3 and will face Cosby next week.

Powhatan Indians v Midlothian Trojans (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Powhatan Indians v Midlothian Trojans (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

Powhatan Indians v Midlothian Trojans (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)