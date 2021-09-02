Powhatan needs overtime to beat Mechanicsville on Thursday night

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Things in the first 24 minutes of Thursday night’s high school football game between Powhatan and Mechanicsville were slow, but business picked up in the second half.

Despite being held off the scoreboard in the first half, the Mustangs battle back to force overtime. But in the end, the Indians came away with the 21-20 victory.

Mechanicsville was fresh off their win in Week 1, the first win for the Mustangs (1-1) since the 2019 season – they were winless in the spring season. Meanwhile, Powhatan was just getting their 2021 season going Thursday.

Ethan Dowdy scored the only touchdown of the first half in the first quarter. Powhatan quarterback Dylan Trevillian threw a pass toward the corner of the end zone where he knew Dowdy could go up and get the ball.

With a Mechanicsville defender in his face, Dowdy made the grab and came down with one foot in bounds for the score.

Dowdy later added a fumble recovery in the second quarter, as he scooped up a loose ball after Mustangs tight end Hunter Ostein was stripped of the ball trying to gain extra yardage on a pass play.

Powhatan is next in action on Friday, Sept. 10 on the road taking on Huguenot. Mechanicsville is back at home next Friday as they take on Douglas Freeman.