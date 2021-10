RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Entering the night tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in Class 5C, the Prince George Royals took care of business on Thursday, winning on the road against the Petersburg Crimson Wave, 29-12.

Curtis Allen gave Prince George a 7-0 lead on a rushing touchdown, but Petersburg countered with a receiving touchdown.

Prince George (2-6) hosts Hopewell next Friday, while Petersburg (3-5) travels to Colonial Heights.