Region semifinals matchups for Central Virginia high school football teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school football teams across Central Virginia are gearing up to play in the Virginia High School League region semifinals games today.

In total, 16 local public high schools will be competing for a spot in its division championship game. Also, the VISAA will be holding its championship game this Saturday between No. 3 Trinity Episcopal and No. 4 Benedictine.

Below you’ll find the matchups for the VHSL region semifinals as well as the VISAA final.

Friday, Nov. 19

No. 3 Manchester (8-2) at No. 2 Western Branch (9-2) (6A)

No. 5 James River (7-4) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (9-1) (6A)

No. 4 Douglas Freeman (9-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (8-3) (5C)

No. 3 Hermitage (9-2) at No. 2 Midlothian (7-2) (5C)

No. 5 Louisa County (9-2) at No. 1 Salem (10-1) (4D)

No. 3 Varina (9-1) at No. 2 King George (10-0) (4B)

No. 5 Patrick Henry (9-2) at No. 1 Dinwiddie (9-0) (4B)

No. 5 Hopewell (6-3) at No. 1 Phoebus (10-1) (3A)

No. 4 Goochland (6-5) at No. 1 Meridian (9-2) (3B)

No. 4 Amelia County (8-3) at No. 1 Nottoway (10-0) (2A)

No. 6 Poquoson (6-4) at No. 2 King William (9-1) (2A)

Saturday, Nov. 19