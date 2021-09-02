Second half touchdown enough for Hanover to beat Monacan Thursday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monacan entered Thursday’s 2021 fall season opener on the heels of a run to the Region 4B title game in the spring. The Chiefs headed to Hanover hoping to pick up the momentum from that playoff run.

In the end, though, Hanover made enough plays on offense and defense to come away with a 20-7 win.

The Hawks (1-0) managed to lead 14-7 at halftime.

Hanover killed a Monacan (0-1) drive in the third quarter with a big play defensively.

Grady Fahed found himself in the right place at the right time for the Hawks, as a pass from Chiefs quarterback A.J. Lynch ended up in Fahed’s hands for the interception.

On the ensuing drive, Hanover quarterback Cole Elrod from one yard out finds the end zone for the touchdown. That turned out to be the only scoring in the second half between both teams.

Monacan takes on L.C. Bird at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. Hanover heads to Matoaca next Friday.