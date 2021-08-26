Some games canceled, rescheduled or postponed for first week of high school football season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Week one of the 2021 high school football season kicks off Thursday, with games happening through Saturday. But there have been some games that have been canceled, rescheduled or postponed.

The following games have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled:

John Marshall at I.C. Norcom (postponed, no makeup date set yet)

Poquoson at Southhampton (postponed, no makeup date set yet)

GW-Danville at Dinwiddie (moved to Sept. 21)

Meadowbrook at Hermitage (moved to Oct. 8)

Washington & Lee at West Point (canceled)

If any other games get rescheduled, canceled or postponed, we’ll be sure to update this story.

Below is the remaining schedule of Week 1 high school football games.

Thursday, Aug. 26

AWAY HOME TIME Mechanicsville Deep Run 7 p.m. James River L.C. Bird 7 p.m. Henrico Atlee 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

AWAY HOME TIME Armstrong Thomas Jefferson 4 p.m. Thomas Dale Cosby 7 p.m. Petersburg Booker T. Washington 7 p.m. King William Goochland 7 p.m. Varina Hopewell 7 p.m. Prince George Douglas Freeman 7 p.m. Matoaca Glen Allen 7 p.m. J.R. Tucker Caroline 7 p.m. Spotsylvania Riverbend 7 p.m. Louisa Huguenot 7 p.m. Nottoway Jamestown 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

AWAY HOME TIME Julius Chambers (N.C.) Highland Springs 5 p.m. Lafayette King George 7 p.m.

The 8Sports Blitz team will have coverage of high school football games throughout the 2021 season. Be sure to tune in to the 8Sports Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on Friday nights, and check out the 8Sports Blitz digital show on Wednesdays on WRIC.com and on the 8News Facebook page.