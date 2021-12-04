Stone Bridge defeats Highland Springs in Class 5 state semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an absolute shootout of a game in the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 state semifinals, Stone Bridge hung on to defeat Highland Springs 28-26 on Saturday in Northern Virginia.

Lance Nelson Jr.’s fumble recovery in the end-zone for a Springers touchdown with 4:49 left in regulation cut Highland Springs’ deficit to two points, but the Bulldogs didn’t relent.

The game was tied at 14 at halftime. Michael Hodge made a one-handed catch in the end-zone for a Highland Springs touchdown as time in the second quarter expired.

Stone Bridge moves on to the state championship game next Saturday. Highland Springs 2021 season comes to an end. The Springers finished with a 10-4 overall record.