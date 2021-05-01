Stone Bridge defeats Highland Springs in OT to capture Class 5 state championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meeting for the fourth time in the last six years in the VHSL Class 5 football championship, Highland Springs and Stone Bridge went the distance on Saturday.

A 30-yard field goal wasn’t enough for the Springers to claim victory, as Stone Bridge scored a game-ending touchdown to win 13-10 in overtime in front of 1,000 fans.

Saturday’s game at Varina High School was all about defense, as both the Springers and the Bulldogs came into the contest with two of the highest scoring offenses in the state.

But Stone Bridge put the only points of the first half on the scoreboard in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown on a 49-yard pass following a Springers fumble.

The Bulldogs led 7-0 at halftime, but Highland Springs drew level in the third quarter on a 50-yard Jordan Jackson touchdown run.

Stone Bridge had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but missed a field goal as time expired.

The abbreviated spring season that just finished crowned a champion for the 2020 season. A 2021 champion will be crowned in December when the new season kicks off in the fall.