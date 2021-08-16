Strong defense has hopes high for Clover Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2021 spring season was filled with thrilling games for Clover Hill High School.

The Cavaliers had four of their six games decided by four points or less.

That’s motivated Bryan Jennings’ team entering the fall season.

“So far, so good,” Coach Jennings said. “The fact that we had an off-season has brought some normalcy back for us. The fact that we were able to condition with one another and get the time, chemistry and cohesiveness back, that’s something we kind of missed during the spring time.”

“The guys seem to have really bought in and are taking advantage of time they do have. The work ethic has always been there, but the commitment level has gone up big time, especially in the off-season.”

North Carolina commit and coach’s nephew Bryson Jennings will be a force to be reckoned with on the defensive front.

“This year, we have a strong senior class. We have been together the last few years. Quarterback is legit. Wide receiver’s going to be off the chain. Defense is going to be lights out,” Bryson Jennings said.

Clover Hill made the playoffs three straight seasons between 2017 and 2019, but were unable to get out of the first round. That’s motivating Malakhai Lewis, too.

“This is my last year, so I’m just trying to make it deep in the playoffs because I want to see Highland Springs,” Lewis said.

But to do that, the Cavaliers must get off to a good start.

“We start off with Matoaca and Midlothian,” Coach Jennings said. “As a coach, you never want to look too far ahead, because it is one game at a time. You look at the schedule and pinpoint some teams and overlook somebody and get beat. I think everybody has quality teams, great coaches, great everything going for themselves.”