Thomas Dale holds off L.C. Bird 39-34

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The L.C. Bird Skyhawks flew into Knight territory as they took on Thomas Dale Friday night.

Thomas Dale Quarterback Ethan Minister finds David Daniels, touchdown Knights.

Minster hands off the ball to Jordan Branch who runs the ball in for a touchdown.

QB once again hands off the ball to Branch who, is taken down, but not before he gets in the end zone. Touchdown

The Skyhawks had a night packed with touchdowns as well. Xavier Gordon passes the ball off to Reggie Taylor who gets in bounds. Touchdown Skyhawks!

The final score was 39-34, Thomas Dale.