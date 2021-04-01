Thomas Dale holds on to undefeated streak in Thursday night game

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Dale continues its undefeated streak in the 2020-21 football season with a win over Dinwiddie at home.

Heading into the Thursday night game, the Knights hadn’t lost against any of their opponents this season. But the Generals were on a winning streak, too, defeating every team they had faced since their first game of the year on Feb. 26.

Dinwiddie came out of the gates with a strong showing, scoring a touchdown and field goal less than three minutes into the first quarter. Junior quarterback Brenton Hilton had a clear path to the end zone, running the ball in himself. Sophomore kicker Tyler Bell scored the extra point for the Generals.

Later in the quarter, with just over four minutes on the clock, a pass from the Knights’ freshman quarterback Ethan Minter was intercepted by freshman linebacker and wide receiver SeVOn McDowell. Although Dinwiddie wasn’t able to score on the possession, the team held its seven-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Thomas Dale marched its way down the field in the second quarter, nearing scoring position after a series of long tosses from Minter. With approximately five minutes left before halftime, the Knights went for a touchdown pass, but it was intercepted by the Generals’ senior defensive back Cedric Drumgoole.

This time, Dinwiddie capitalized on the scoring opportunity. With 2:02 on the clock, Hilton again ran into the end zone, putting another six points on the board for the Generals. Bell made it a 14-point lead with a successful field goal attempt.

Seconds later, Dinwiddie intercepted yet another Thomas Dale pass. However, there was a flag on the play. The Knights retained possession with 1:22 left before halftime.

As the time ticked down, Minter looked for a touchdown toss. But Drumgole dashed those plans with a diving catch for another interception, turning over possession to the Generals in the final seconds of the quarter.

Returning to the field for the second half, the Knights were the first to score. Minter looked to his right for an open player, but as the Generals’ defensive line closed in, he decided to run with the ball. He made it all the way into the end zone, putting Thomas Dale on the board, 14-6.

With two straight possessions after a fumbled kickoff from Dinwidde, Thomas Dale scored again in the third quarter, trailing the Generals 14-12.

Heading into the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Brandon Rose would take the ball into the end zone for the winning touchdown. Kicking for the extra point, the Knights closed out the game with a 19-14 lead over the Generals.