Thomas Dale overpowers Henrico in first regular season meeting since late 70s

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — You’d have to go back to 1989 to see the last time Henrico and Thomas Dale met on the football field. For the last regular season meeting, you’d have to dial it all the way back to 1978.

More than four decades later, the Knights and Warriors squared off in regular season action. But things didn’t go as well for Henrico as they probably would’ve hoped on Friday, as Thomas Dale posted a 46-13 victory.

Jordan Branch got the Knights in the end-zone on the game’s opening drive.

Here at Thomas Dale the Knights score on their first possession of the night. It’s 7-0 early 1st quarter #8SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/LSHle3dHEj — Jordan Bondurant (@J__Bondurant) October 8, 2021

That would be the only scoring of the first quarter. The second quarter was when things started to pick up.

Knights quarterback Ethan Minter would score a rushing touchdown in the early part of the quarter, extending Dale’s lead to 14-0.

But Henrico would answer, getting on the scoreboard with a Sean Macon touchdown capping off a long, time-consuming drive for the Warriors.

Henrico gets on the scoreboard and eats up a bunch of clock in the process. PAT no good. Warriors trail Thomas Dale 14-6 with 4:30 left til halftime. #8SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/MxxYsHXaLg — Jordan Bondurant (@J__Bondurant) October 8, 2021

Thomas Dale turned on the jets from there, scoring 14 unanswered points before halftime. Minter added a second rushing touchdown as part of that streak.

The Knights are back in action in Week 8 taking on Hopewell at home next Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Henrico heads home to take on Mechanicsville.