Thomas Dale shuts out Cosby Friday night in 2021 season opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Dale has dominated its series with Cosby in recent years. The Knights have shut out the Titans in the last three meetings entering Friday’s 2021 season opener.

That dominance, and shut out streak, continued, as the Knights posted a 32-0 victory over the Titans.

Thomas Dale (1-0) scored touchdowns on its first two offensive possessions, quickly jumping out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Knights defense got in on the scoring as well in the second quarter. Stephon Hicks stepped in front of a Titans receiver, picking off Cosby (0-1) quarterback Robert LaValle’s pass and running to the end-zone for a Thomas Dale touchdown.

The Knights led 19-0 at halftime.

Later in the third quarter, Thomas Dale continued to pound the ball on the ground for points. Quarterback Ethan Minter capped off the scoring with an 83-yard scramble up the Dale sideline.









The Knights will have a short week ahead of Week 2. They head down Route 10 to L.C. Bird on Thursday, Sept. 2 to take on the Skyhawks in the “Battle of Chester.”

The Titans have their bye week next week. Cosby is back in action on Friday, Sept. 10 against James River.

