The ‘Battle of Chester’ between Thomas Dale and L.C. Bird was a defensive battle in the first half as the Knights led 7-0 at the break on an 8-yard Chris Tyree touchdown.

In the second half, Thomas Dale scored three touchdowns to secure the 28-0 win over the L.C. Bird Skyhawks.

Jasiah Williams and DeAngelo Gray also found the end zone in the second half in the Knights victory.