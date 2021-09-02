Thomas Dale take down the L.C. Bird Skyhawks in the ‘Battle of Chester’ 26-7

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Dale hosted L.C. Bird on Thursday night in the 50th ‘Battle of Chester’ and were looking for their third straight win over their rivals.

After a halftime score of 13-7, the game remained tight all through the third quarter.

The score didn’t change until midway through the fourth quarter when Jordan Branch snuck into the end zone and made it 19-7 for the Knights.

Overall, the game saw an improvement in completed passes and stubborn defenses from both teams — but was decided by the Knights in the end.

Thomas Dale won it 26-7.