RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Thomas Jefferson Vikings improved to 2-0 on the season with a 20-6 win over the Meadowbrook Monarchs on Thursday.

Tee Jay led 7-0 at the half and extended it in the third quarter, out-scoring the Monarchs 13-6 to set the final score.

Thomas Jefferson, which didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19, is at Amelia County next Friday, while Meadowbrook (0-1) visits J.R. Tucker.