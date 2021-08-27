Thomas Jefferson Vikings take a 7-0 win at home against the Armstrong Wildcats

On Sept. 3, the Thomas Jefferson Vikings take on the Meadowbrook Monarchs, and the Armstrong Wildcats face the Petersburg Crimson Wave. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After roughly two years away from the field, the Thomas Jefferson High School Vikings topped the Armstrong Wildcats in their first Friday night football matchup of the 2021-22 season.

Despite the heat and social distancing and mask requirements in place, fans turned out in droves to support the Vikings and the Wildcats. Play was called roughly every 10 minutes to allow the athletes and officials to take water breaks.

The game was a low-scoring matchup, with a major play coming from the Wildcats’ Leonte Oulahi, who intercepted a pass from the Vikings and ran it up the field. However, Armstrong would not be able to capitalize.

With approximately seven minutes left in the final quarter, the Vikings would body their way into the endzone for the first and only touchdown of the game. Caleb Williamson earned the extra point for Thomas Jefferson with a successful field goal attempt.

