Trinity holds off Collegiate 30-20

In front of a large crowd, Trinity and Collegiate put on a show with the Titans hanging on for a 10 point win.
Collegiate led 17-6 in the 2nd quarter before Trinity climbed on top to lead by 3 at halftime and the eventual 30-20 victory.
by: WRIC NewsroomPosted: / Updated:
In front of a large crowd, Trinity and Collegiate put on a show with the Titans hanging on for a 10 point win.
Collegiate led 17-6 in the 2nd quarter before Trinity climbed on top to lead by 3 at halftime and the eventual 30-20 victory.