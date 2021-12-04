Varina beats King’s Fork, advances to VHSL Class 4 state championship game

VARINA, Va. (WRIC) — Varina beat King’s Fork 35-28 Saturday in the semifinals of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 playoffs.

The Blue Devils advance to the state championship game next Saturday, where they will take on Broad Run. The game will kick off at noon and will be played at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first with a catch-and-run touchdown by junior receiver Kaletri Boyd less than two minutes into the game. The rest of the first half was back and forth between the two teams, with the score being tied at 21 going into halftime.

The second half saw more of the same, but the Blue Devils managed to pull away on 2-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left in regulation. Senior receiver Anthony Fisher had crucial a catch on the previous play, as Varina faced second and long with time running out.

Varina will play for a state championship in football for the first time since 1999. The Blue Devils played in back-to-back state title games in 1998 and 1999, losing both times to C.D. Hylton.