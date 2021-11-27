Varina kicks late field goal, holds off Patrick Henry for Region 4B title

VARINA, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-yard field goal with under 10 seconds to play in regulation lifted Varina past Patrick Henry in the Region 4B championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils held on as the Patriots attempted to put themselves in position for one last shot at a last-second win. But in the end, Varina advanced to the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 semifinals with a 16-14 victory.

Jordan Allen’s touchdown run with just under five minutes left in the game, his second TD of the day, put Patrick Henry up 14-13 prior to Jared Cousins’ chip-shot kick.

Kyree Surita and Kaveion Keys scored Varina’s two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils will host King’s Fork in the Class 4 semifinals next week. The state championship game will be played at Liberty University on Dec. 11.