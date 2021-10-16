Varina uses big first quarter to get past Atlee, remain undefeated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Varina’s been one of the area’s most successful programs this fall, but this year’s team was trying to accomplish something that has only been done once since 2008 – a 6-0 start.

A road trip to Atlee on Friday for Raiders homecoming stood in Varina’s way, but the Blue Devils were up for the challenge. A 19-point first quarter helped lift Varina to a 45-7 win.

Varina running back Curtis Green was busy for the Blue Devils from the get-go.

Varina marched down the field on the game’s opening drive, and Green was the one to get the Blue Devils on the scoreboard with a four-yard touchdown run.

On Varina’s second drive, same situation. It was Green again finding the end-zone for the touchdown.

The Blue Devils tacked on a punt return touchdown to cap off the big opening frame.

Then just before halftime, Tae’mon Brown added six more points with a touchdown run.

Varina plays host to Henrico next Friday night, while Atlee has a date with Armstrong. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

