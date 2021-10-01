Varina’s undefeated streak continues in homecoming matchup against Hanover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Varina Blue Devils extended their undefeated streak by one more game on Friday in a homecoming matchup against the Hanover Hawks.

Having dealt with game postponements due to COVID-19 concerns, Varina had only played three games coming into week 6 of high school football in Central Virginia. The Blue Devils now have a record of 4-0 for the season.

“With the COVID, it’s just definitely a hard situation,” Varina Head Coach Marcus Lewis said. “This week, it was definitely tough for us. We had a lot of COVID contact tracing. Lucky enough, all our players came out negative. So evidently, we doing some things right over here, as far as wearing masks and hand sanitizer and keeping our locker room clean as much as possible.”

The home team asserted itself first with Carlo Thompson finding the end zone off a handoff from quarterback Myles Derricott with less than two minutes left on the clock in the first quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the Blue Devils with a 6-0 lead to round out the quarter.

“Just another day to get some work in, another day for the kids to do something that they enjoy, another day for the coaches — we can come together and see how our game plan works,” Lewis said.

In quarter two, the Hanover Hawks responded to tie the game up with 8:38 on the clock. Quarterback Cole Elrod pitched to Beau Sahnow who ran the ball into the end zone for the Hawks’ first score of the game. They would go for a two-point conversion but were unsuccessful.

Although the Hawks would not put additional points up on the board until later in the game, Elrod continued to lead the march down the field, continuing his runs, even with several defensive players on him.

Quick to break the tie, the Blue Devils scored another touchdown less than two minutes after the Hawks. This time, Derricott handed the ball off to Anthony Fisher, who ran the ball into the end zone. However, there was a flag on the play and the score didn’t hold.

Varina had to run that play again. Derricott made a high pass to Kamaree Wells for the touchdown to put the Blue Devils up 12-6 with 6:53 remaining before halftime. Not to settle for a one-touchdown lead, Varina went for the two-point conversion, and it paid off. Derricott pitched to Tae’mon Brown to put the Blue Devils up 14-6.

Varina would take the homecoming victory and continue its undefeated streak, 34-12.

“We still got a lot of potential to grow,” Lewis said. “We’re looking at that, and if we can grow every week and get better every week, I mean, I feel like we can definitely take that stride on to what our goal is, and that’s State Championship.”

The Blue Devils look to keep the momentum going against the Armstrong Wildcats on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the Hawks will face the Mechanicsville Mustangs.