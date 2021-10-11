VHSL releases first regional rankings for high school football with playoffs on the horizon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-week delay, the Virginia High School League released its first batch of regional rankings for high school football.

The rankings provide a glimpse at where each region stands heading into the upcoming playoffs, which begin on Nov. 12. The top eight teams in each region will move on to the postseason.

Below are the rankings for regions in which area teams compete.

REGION 6A

Manchester (4-1) Oscar Smith (4-1) Western Branch (6-1) Thomas Dale (4-1) Ocean Lakes (4-2) Franklin County (2-3) James River (3-4) Floyd E. Kellam (2-4)

REGION 5C

Midlothian (5-0) Highland Springs (4-2) Douglas Freeman (6-1) Hermitage (3-2) Glen Allen (2-3) Mills Godwin (2-4) J.R. Tucker (3-2) L.C. Bird (1-3)

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie (4-0) King George (5-0) Varina (5-0) Matoaca (5-1) Chancellor (2-1) Patrick Henry (4-2) Powhatan (4-2) Atlee (4-2)

REGION 3B

Brentsville (4-2) Meridian (5-2) Goochland (4-2) Culpeper (4-3) James Monroe (2-4) Skyline (1-4) William Monroe (2-3) Armstrong (1-4)

REGION 3A

Phoebus (5-0) Lafayette (5-0) Booker T. Washington (4-1) York (5-1) Lake Taylor (3-3) Hopewell (3-1) Petersburg (2-2) New Kent (2-4)

REGION 2A

Nottoway (5-0) Thomas Jefferson (5-1) Amelia (5-1) Poquoson (3-2) King William (4-1) Brunswick (3-1) Greensville (2-2) Bruton (3-3)

Be sure to tune in to the 8Sports Blitz every Friday at 11:15 p.m. throughout the football season!