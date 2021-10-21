VHSL releases week 8 regional rankings for high school football

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League released the week 8 regional rankings for football on Tuesday.

These rankings are the second released by VHSL this season. The first released rankings, which came out last week, can be found here.

Three weeks remain in the regular season with the postseason beginning on Nov. 12. The top eight teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs.

Below are the rankings for regions in which area teams compete.

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith (5-1) Western Branch (7-1) Manchester (4-2) Thomas Dale (6-1) Ocean Lakes (4-3) Franklin County (3-4) James River (4-4) Floyd E. Kellam (3-4) Cosby (2-5) Grassfield (1-7) Landstown (0-6)

REGION 5C

Midlothian (6-0) Highland Springs (6-2) Hermitage (4-2) Douglas Freeman (6-2) Glen Allen (3-3) L.C. Bird (2-3) Mills Godwin (3-4) J.R. Tucker (3-3) Prince George (1-5) Clover Hill (2-5) Meadowbrook (0-6) Deep Run (0-8)

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie (5-0) King George (6-0) Varina (6-0) Matoaca (6-1) Patrick Henry (5-2) Powhatan (5-2) Chancellor (2-2) Hanover (3-3) Atlee (4-3) Spotsylvania (4-3) Monacan (3-4) Huguenot (1-4) Eastern View (4-3) Courtland (2-4) Henrico (2-5) George Wythe (1-5) Mechanicsville (1-6)

REGION 3B

Brentsville (5-2) Meridian (6-2) Goochland (5-2) James Monroe (3-4) Culpeper County (4-4) Skyline (1-5) Armstrong (1-4) William Monroe (2-4) Warren County (1-6) Caroline (0-7) Manassas Park (0-7)

REGION 3A

Phoebus (6-0) Lafayette (5-1) York (6-1) Booker T. Washington (4-2) Hopewell (3-2) Lake Taylor (3-4) New Kent (3-4) Petersburg (3-3) I.C. Norcom (1-3) Tabb (2-5) Lakeland (2-5) Colonial Heights (2-5) Southampton (1-3) Park View (1-4)

REGION 2A

Nottoway (6-0) Thomas Jefferson (6-1) King William (5-1) Amelia County (6-1) Poquoson (3-3) Greensville (3-2) Brunswick (3-1) Bruton (3-4) Randolph-Henry (3-4) John Marshall (0-4) Nandua (1-5) Prince Edward (2-5) Arcadia (0-7) Windsor (0-6) Bluestone (0-6)

