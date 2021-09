RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --More showers and storms can be expected tonight over the area as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We should see the first round ending over us by around 10. The second round would come into the area during the overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday’s forecast is a little touch and go for the first part of the day. The front will be draped along I-95 at daybreak. And there are signs of a little weak disturbance traveling along the front. Well west of Richmond you will start off with clouds and then see sunshine.