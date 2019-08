Highland Springs jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and ran away with a 38-13 season-opening win over visiting Avalon (Md.) Friday night.

Coming off another state championship, the Springers opened up the 2019 season with a convincing win over Avalon (Md.)

QB Jamareeh Jones and WR Kerry King Jr. connected on the first two Highland Springs touchdowns.

Up next: Highland Spring at Oscar Smith, Sept. 6